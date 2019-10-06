|
ARNOLD, Linda Loraine Age 73, of West Carrollton, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 30, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Linda was a selfless, devoted wife, loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and a great steward for the Lord. She knew no strangers, everyone was welcomed and loved by her. Born in Frankfort Kentucky, to the late Lucille (Charles) Childs and Claude Jones. She retired from General Motors after 30 plus years of service. She is survived by her husband of 30 plus years, Gregory Arnold; Children: William Martin, Stephanie Wood, Mark Martin, Kenny Hoskins Jr. and Kenya Hoskins; Grandchildren: Terry, Jamara, Darius, Jarrell, Whitney, Kenny Jr., Kenly and Jalen Skipper; Sisters: Kim, Starette, Velvett, Melissa, Madeline; Brothers; Phil, Danny and the late David Jones. Linda was truly loved and will be missed by all. The family wishes to thank the staff at Kettering Medical Center for the excellent care provided. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. Private family services were held. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019