|
|
ASHDOWN, Linda Jean Age 72 of Hamilton, Ohio went home to meet the Lord on Thursday November 28, 2019 at . She was born in Portland, Maine on July 15, 1947 the daughter of Don and Esther (Direnzo) Newton. Survivors include her Brother, Don (Toni) Newton Jr.; two daughters, Christine A. Powell (Sam Martin), and Paula M. Prater; four grandchildren, Branden Nohrer (Rachel Jewet), Danesha McKinney, Ashley Scott, and Jessica Powell; 11 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by the father of her children, Paul F. Ashdown. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Avenue, followed by burial in Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Tuesday in the funeral home. Online register book and comprehensive obituary available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 1, 2019