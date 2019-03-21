BAGGETT-FLINT, Linda Age 70, slipped away quietly on March 19, 2019. Born in Greenville, Ohio to Daniel and Lois (McCue) Petry. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lynn E. Baggett and her parents. Linda graduated from Fairmont West High School, Sinclair, and the University of Dayton. She worked at NCR, Miami-Jacobs, DESC, DSCC, and retired from WPAFB with 30 years of service. She was active in the Kettering noon Optimists and Kappa Delta Phi sorority. She cared deeply for the welfare of children. Linda is survived by her husband of 34 years, David R. Flint, daughters Rhonda Baggett (Eric Flasher) and Amy Baggett, sister, Diana (Steve) Behme, mother-in-law, Gloria Baggett, brothers-in-law Gary Baggett (Linda) and Neil Baggett (Diane). She was also a loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A gathering will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5741 Far Hills Ave. on Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m. with a short service at 11 a.m. A private burial service will be held at Abbottsville Cemetery in Arcanum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kettering Noon Optimists. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary