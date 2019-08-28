Home

More Obituaries for Linda BAGLIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda BAGLIO

Linda BAGLIO Obituary
BAGLIO (nee Schwartz), Linda Kaye 75 of Dayton, Ohio passed peacefully on August 26th, 2019. Born September 3, 1943 to Arthur F. and Eileen (Patterson) Schwartz, she is preceded in death by her parents and brother William D. Schwartz. Linda is survived by her brother Fritz (Lisa Schwartz), son and daughter in law Bill and Jenny (Giltnane) Baglio, daughter Jennifer (Tim) Bond, grandchildren Nichole Bishop, Tyler (Juliana) Bond, Jordan Bond, Ashley (Matt) Tallman, Sean (Maria) Stimpson, great grandchildren Brady, June, and Roosevelt, and special friend Vera Bucinsky. Linda was retired from the Montgomery County Combined Health District. She spent time early in her career and post retirement as a flight attendant for American Airlines. Linda loved books, crossword puzzles and her rock collection. She especially loved rides on the golf cart with companion Carl Jones to the Paw Paw patch. Linda has made the most beautiful gift of anatomical donation to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program for educational purposes. The family will have a private celebration of life by Linda's request.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 28, 2019
