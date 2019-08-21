|
|
BALLARD (Sanders), Linda S. Age 73, of Kettering, OH, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 after a tough and courageous battle with cancer. Linda was born on November 4, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Russell L. and Doris (Johnson) Sanders. She is preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Mattingly; her brothers, Robert L. "Larry" Sanders and Thomas A. "Tommy" Sanders. Linda is survived by her loving husband, John W. Ballard Jr.; son, John R. Ballard (Kacy); grandchildren, Jill and Nick; son, Anthony "Tony" Ballard; daughter, Melissa Thompson (Marty); granddaughter, Hannah; daughter, Renee Gibson (Ray); sisters, Joyce Wical and Marianne Montjoy (John); sisters-in-law, Shirley Sanders and Natalie Wanamaker-Sanders; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. In 1997 Linda retired from Inland Manufacturing Company (Division of GM) after 30 years of service. Linda enjoyed golfing, fishing and camping for many years. She would pass time each day by playing computer games including fishing, farming and poker games. Linda particularly enjoyed spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren. If desired, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pelotonia, a grassroots bike tour in Columbus, Ohio that has raised more than $184M in 10 short years for cancer research. Our family would like to recognize the wonderful nurses and doctors from Kettering Cancer Care, and in the MSICU at Kettering Medical Center. A visitation will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10:00AM 12:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00PM with burial at Calvary Cemetery to follow Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2019