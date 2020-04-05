|
BAUGHMAN, Linda Catherine 78, of Celina, passed away March 28, 2020, at Celina Manor. She was born April 7, 1941, in Dayton, to Vincent & Catherine (Beutle) Deis. Surviving are her husband, Doyle J. Baughman, daughter, Mary (William) Griffith of Kettering, grandchildren: Kyle Griffith and Artisia Pedraza, two great grandchildren, and sisters: Donna (Doug) Matthews of Springboro and Nancy (Bob) Webb of Fairhope, AL. A daughter, Deborah Core, and grandson, Kent A. Griffith, preceded her in death. Services for family & friends will be at a later date, after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Condolences can be expressed at dickandsonshellwarthfh.com Arrangements by W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home, Celina.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020