Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Linda Biondie
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Biondie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Biondie

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Biondie Obituary
BIONDIE, Linda Kay 68, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. She was born in Dayton on Sept. 10, 1950 to the late Warren, II & Kathryn Ryan. Linda Kay was a member of CHUMS and the Castle, in Centerville, where she met her very best friend, Robin Greenfield. Preceded in death by her brother, Warren Ryan III, husband, Michael Biondie, and friend, Ina Jean Brown. She had never met a stranger and is survived by her brother, Dick "Skip" Ryan; guardian, Linda Mason; friends, Mary Farabee, Regina Watson, Lisa Dublen, Jim Gray, Jim Kitz, Cheryl Britton, Ned Looker & Mark Walden. Special thanks to the staff at Maria Joseph and all the aides & caregivers, through the years, for their loving care. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Private interment Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. If desired, memorials may be made to the Castle, 133 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now