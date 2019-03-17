BIONDIE, Linda Kay 68, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019. She was born in Dayton on Sept. 10, 1950 to the late Warren, II & Kathryn Ryan. Linda Kay was a member of CHUMS and the Castle, in Centerville, where she met her very best friend, Robin Greenfield. Preceded in death by her brother, Warren Ryan III, husband, Michael Biondie, and friend, Ina Jean Brown. She had never met a stranger and is survived by her brother, Dick "Skip" Ryan; guardian, Linda Mason; friends, Mary Farabee, Regina Watson, Lisa Dublen, Jim Gray, Jim Kitz, Cheryl Britton, Ned Looker & Mark Walden. Special thanks to the staff at Maria Joseph and all the aides & caregivers, through the years, for their loving care. Funeral service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019 at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Pastor Rob Wackerman, officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday 2 p.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Private interment Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. If desired, memorials may be made to the Castle, 133 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary