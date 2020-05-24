|
BOHMAN, Linda C. 54, of Jupiter, FL died May 9, 2020 at her parent's home in Centerville, OH. Born in Tacoma, Washington, she was the daughter of Robert and Rose Wade of Centerville. A graduate of Kettering Fairmont West 1983 and Luzerne Community College in Nanticoke, PA, she worked as a nurse for Dayton Oncology for more than a decade, and as a server at several restaurants in Ohio, Florida, & Pennsylvania. Her many interests included cooking, traveling, fine dining, working with her husband on charitable events, and being a mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Dave Bohman of Jupiter, FL; her children, Kristin Collins of Centerville, OH; Adrianna and Alexis Bohman of Jupiter, FL; three sisters, Sandra Whobrey of St. Cloud, FL; Tammy Flint of Wilmington, OH; Kimberly Pickerd of Amelia, OH; a brother, Jeffrey Wade of Centerville, OH, along with two grandchildren, Collin & Molly, three nieces, & seven nephews. A memorial gathering in her honor is tentatively scheduled for July 11 at a site to be determined.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020