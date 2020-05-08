Home

More Obituaries for Linda BOWEN
Linda BOWEN


1951 - 2020
Linda BOWEN Obituary
BOWEN, Linda Age 69 passed away Monday May 4, 2020. She was born March 10, 1951 in Hamilton to the late Donald and Ethel (nee Allen) Campbell. Linda is survived by her husband Richard Bowen; children Shawn (Craig) Cottrell, Ricky Bowen, Leslie Bowen; grandchildren Chandler (Caitlin) Cottrell, Brandon (Meredith) Cottrell; great grandchild Sebastian and identical twins on the way; brothers Gary (Karen) Campbell, John Campbell and was also survived by many other family and friends. Graveside service was held Thursday May 7, 2020 in Rose Hill Burial Park at 11AM with Pastor Richard Rhodus officiating. The Webster Funeral Home, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on May 8, 2020
