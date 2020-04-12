|
BOWLING, Linda Gail Marlow 64, of Buckeye Arizona, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Scottsdale Arizona. She was born on August 13, 1955 to the late Bill and Josephine Sharp Marlow in Harriman, Tennessee. She attended Trotwood Madison High School graduating class of 1973. On March 31, 1972 she married Eddie Bowling in Dayton, Ohio. She enjoyed walking, hiking, biking, socializing with friends and family. She loved our Church and wouldn't hesitate to talk to others about our Lord Jesus Christ. She always had a smile on her face, never wanted to be the center of attention but would fill a room with her presence. During her battles with cancer she never complained and always listened to others going through the same and tried to comfort them. Gail is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Eddie Bowling; son Richard Ryan Bowling and fiancée Nikki Cox; two brothers; Billy Marlow and Dennis Dale Marlow and his wife Twyla Marlow of Orlando Florida; granddaughter Cleo Isabella Bowling; great grandson Maverick Bowling; special aunt Bobbie Csngimillia; and very special niece Patricia Gail Spiro; long time friend Gail Cruz; and many other loving family and friends. Memorial services will be held at a later time due to the current national emergency. In lieu of flowers, contributions in the name of Linda's honor may be made to the National , online at , online condolences can be given at www.caminodelsol.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020