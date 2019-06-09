Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Brinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Brinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda Brinson Obituary
BRINSON, Linda K. 66, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Villa Springfield. She was born December 14, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Robert & Frances (Blanton) Gilbert. Survivors include her five children, Gene Buehl, Rocky Buehl, Michelle Shaffer, Chris Shaffer and Mike Shaffer; several grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother. The family would like to thank the McFarland family and the staff at Villa Springfield for their friendship, care and support over the years. No services will be held. CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.