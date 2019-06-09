|
BRINSON, Linda K. 66, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Villa Springfield. She was born December 14, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio the daughter of Robert & Frances (Blanton) Gilbert. Survivors include her five children, Gene Buehl, Rocky Buehl, Michelle Shaffer, Chris Shaffer and Mike Shaffer; several grandchildren; seven brothers and sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister and one brother. The family would like to thank the McFarland family and the staff at Villa Springfield for their friendship, care and support over the years. No services will be held. CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 9, 2019