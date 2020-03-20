|
BROWN, Linda R. Age 57, born January 13, 1963 in Dayton, OH, passed Sunday, March 15, 2020. She graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School. Linda was a dedicated employee for over 30 years at WPAFB. She was an active member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her devoted husband, Morris G. Brown, Sr.; parents, Laverne and Shirley (Love) Ridley; children, Morris G. Brown Jr., Lakeisha Brown; brother, Vernon Ridley; twin sister, Laurie Ridley; mother-in-law, Vernita Brown; father-in-law, Julian Brown; a host of grandchildren, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral service 11 am Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. Luke M. B. Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020