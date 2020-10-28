BROWN, Linda



Linda Brown, of Hamilton, passed away on September 11, 2020, after a long fight with cancer. Linda was born on March 19, 1960, to Paul R. Brown and Helen (Delcoff) Brown, both originally from Cincinnati, both preceding her in death. She was a 1978 graduate of Logan Elm High School in Circleville, and a 1982 graduate of Wright State University. She taught at several schools including Edgewood and Badin High Schools before settling into a career teaching science in the Hamilton City Schools.



Linda was active in the Hamilton Dog Training Club teaching agility and obedience. She also blessed the Oxford Seniors with her friendship and talents, teaching members there to work with stained glass.



She is survived by her sisters Shannon (Jay) Clark of Williamsport, Stacey (Craig) DeHart of Middletown, brother Roger (Patti) Brown of Cincinnati. Nieces and nephews, Betsy, Devin, Bolt, Logan, Margi, Clay, and Claire and great-niece, Gwen, all cherished their "Aunt Lin".



Linda requested donations on her behalf to the Hamilton Dog Training Club or the Oxford Seniors.



