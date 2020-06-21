Linda Buhrman

BUHRMAN (Daudt), Linda Jean Age 76, of Dayton passed away at home surrounded by her beloved family on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Virginia and John Daudt; and brother, Woody Daudt. Survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Buhrman; loving sons, Robert (Danielle) and Andrew (Gianna) Buhrman; daughters, Julie (Jerry) McCarthy, Susan (Jeff) Woolf, Laura (Andy) Pasquale, Elizabeth (Jim) Frondorf, and Emily (Greg) Smith; sister, Joan Jeffery; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her life was dedicated to raising her seven children and in recent years she has enjoyed spending time with her 16 grandchildren (ages 1-21 and expecting her 17th grandchild very soon), spending weekends with family at Indian Lake and reading during her free time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Visitation Wednesday 6-8 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Linda's name. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.