Linda BUNDY
BUNDY, Linda Christine Linda, age 70, of Greenville, OH, was escorted to her heavenly Homecoming on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. A Breast Cancer survivor of 14 years, Metastatic Bone Cancer had ravaged her body secretively. She passed peacefully sharing these past weeks with family and friends. Born February 15, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul and Marietta Bundy in Troy, OH. Those remaining to grieve include son Caleb Calhoun of Rutland, OH, granddaughter Kina (Kody) Purvis of Pensacola, FL, great-grandsons Peter and Jonathan Purvis and new born sibling. Linda has left cherished family members Karen (Don) Foster of Brookville, Mark (Linda) Bundy of New Lebanon, and cherished uncle, aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends and family from 10-11 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to be made to Cancer Association of Darke County, State of the Heart Hospice, Darke County Shelter from Violence or Kiser High School Alumni Association. Online memories of Linda may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
