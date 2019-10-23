|
BURUS, Linda Mae Age 71, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at where she had been a patient for a few days. She was born January 22, 1948 in Menifee County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio when she was nine years old. She was employed at The Meadows, Peerless Mill Inn, The Florentine and The Golden Lamb as a waitress for 20 years. She then was employed in the Maintenance Department at AK Steel for 10 years. Linda was a child of God, and very loving and generous with her time and money. She was also a talented artist in acrylics and ceramics. Preceding her in death were her parents, Dallas T. and Mary Lou (Klatt) Reffitt; one son, Michael Todd Chaney in 2017; one brother, Walter Roger Reffitt; and three sisters, Anna Sue Brewer, Doris Jean Banks and Georgia F. Moon. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Billy Ray Burus; one daughter, Mary Frances Webb and husband Gary W.; two grandchildren, Samuel Brian Webb and Sarah Ann Chaney; two brothers, Jerry Reffitt and Dean Reffitt; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be no visitation. Graveside services will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery, Section 22, Middletown, Ohio, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr., Suite 265, Columbus, Ohio 43231. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 23, 2019