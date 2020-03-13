|
|
CALL (Litteral), Linda Lois Of Centerville went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 26, 1948, to the late Leon and Ruth Litteral. Linda graduated from Southeastern High School in 1966. In the early 1970's her adventurous spirit encouraged her to move to Maui, Hawaii, where she worked as an administrative assistant in a law firm. Upon her return to the States a few years later, she held various administrative positions before being employed at Crown, Cork and Seal (formerly Continental Can) in West Carrollton, Ohio. She retired from there in 2007 in the position of human resources administrator. In 1976 Linda met the love of her life, Dennis Call, and his five-year-old son Ben. After they were married in 1977, she became a devoted wife and mother. In spite of the silly pranks he liked to play on her, one of her greatest joys was watching Ben grow up and later the long conversations they had on the phone. During the time she spent in Hawaii, Linda fell in love with the beach and the ocean. Later some of her favorite vacations were family camping trips to Chincoteague and Assateague Islands in Virginia, "sister trips" to Virginia Beach and the beaches in Florida, and a Caribbean cruise with Dennis. When Ben was stationed in Hawaii in the Marine Corps, she was able to make a return visit to Maui and show Dennis the beautiful place where she once lived. Linda had a sweet and friendly disposition, and her outgoing personality meant she never met a stranger. She loved working in her flower beds and feeding the squirrels and birds who called the patio their home. She attended SouthBrook Christian Church, Miamisburg, Ohio. In addition to Dennis and Ben, she is survived by her sisters Marian Kay (Jack) Oberleitner of Centerville, Joyce (Greg) Burton of Centerville, and Janice Evans of Miami Township; nephew David (Lindsay) Oberleitner and their three sons Dylan, Carter and Elliott of Woodbridge, Connecticut; daughter-in-law Peggy Call of Springfield; mother-in-law Flora Call of Centerville; sister-in-law Sharon Fourman of Kettering; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Linda made the selfless decision to donate her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine's Anatomical Gift Program. A celebration of life, followed by interment at Rose Hill Burial Park, Springfield, will be held at a later date. Linda had a special place in her heart for children, and donations in her honor may be made to in Memphis, Tennessee.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 13, 2020