More Obituaries for Linda COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda COLEMAN

Linda COLEMAN Obituary
COLEMAN (Gill), Linda Ann Oct. 19, 1953 - Sept. 28, 2019 Age 65, of Miamisburg, OH. Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and 3x breast cancer warrior has been called to her heavenly home by our Lord and Savior. A Celebration of Life Service for Linda will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Miamisburg Christian Church located at 1146 East Central Ave. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Linda's full obituary can be viewed at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
