Linda COLVIN

Age 70, of Dayton, OH, and Nashville, TN, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born in West Virginia and eventually moved to the Dayton area with her parents andsister. Linda was employed at The Dayton V.A. for over 30 years until her retirement as a Dietitian. She was preceded in death by her father, James Moore, mother, Leola Moore, and sister, Margaret Austin. She is survived by sons, Alfred Colvin, and Taj Colvin (Sabha), six grandchildren, a niece and devoted cousins in Dayton, Ohio, also a host of other relatives and friends. Walk through visitation 1-2 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private family funeral services to follow.Masks are required.



HHRoberts.com