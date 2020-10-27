1/1
Linda COLVIN
COLVIN, Linda

Age 70, of Dayton, OH, and Nashville, TN, passed away on October 21, 2020. She was born in West Virginia and eventually moved to the Dayton area with her parents and

sister. Linda was employed at The Dayton V.A. for over 30 years until her retirement as a Dietitian. She was preceded in death by her father, James Moore, mother, Leola Moore, and sister, Margaret Austin. She is survived by sons, Alfred Colvin, and Taj Colvin (Sabha), six grandchildren, a niece and devoted cousins in Dayton, Ohio, also a host of other relatives and friends. Walk through visitation 1-2 P.M., Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Private family funeral services to follow.

Masks are required.


HHRoberts.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
