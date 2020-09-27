COX, Linda J. Age 77, of Monroe, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020. She was born October 3, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Calvin and Felda (nee Crawford) Diesh. Mrs. Cox was married to Bobby Cox and he preceded her in death in 2019. She worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance for several years, retiring in 2000. Mrs. Cox was a member of Cornerstone Church and she enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and plays, dining in fine restaurants, and dancing. She is survived by her two children Pamela (Jeffrey) Osborne and Scott (Susan) McIntosh; three grandchildren Ryan McIntosh, Cassidy Osborne, and Erin McIntosh. She was also preceded in death by her brother Dennis Diesh and her sister Cathy Proffitt. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com