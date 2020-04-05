Home

CROY (Butts), Linda Sue Age 80, died in Chatfield, MN on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Linda was born on March 20, 1940 in Dayton, OH to Norman and Gertrude (Hutcheson) Butts of Trotwood. She earned her diploma from Trotwood-Madison High School. Linda was married to her high school sweetheart, Daniel Croy, on April 9, 1960, and then graduated from the University of Dayton with a B.S. After living in Trotwood for fifteen years, Dan and Linda Croy moved to Shelby County, OH to purchase their grain farm. While Dan farmed and Linda made a home, Linda fought cancer on and off for 30 years. During that time she discovered her ancestors served in the court of Henry VIII. In 2005 they moved to Chatfield, MN to be near Mayo Clinic for Linda's care. Dan and his family are grateful for the help and expertise of the Mayo Medical Oncology Department. Surviving family include husband Daniel L. Croy; daughters Christine Vorpe, Cynthia Proffitt, and Carla Croy; sister Beverly Munn, and three grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers please donate to Cancer Research at Mayo Clinic (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) or Season's Hospice, Rochester, MN (https://www.seasonshospice.org/donations-and-giving). Condolences may be expressed online at: www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 5, 2020
