DALY (Sheets), Linda D. 67, of Springfield, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, in Springfield, Ohio, after a courageous year and a half long battle with cancer. Linda was born on March 18, 1952, in Princeton, West Virginia, to the late Arvie and Betty (Grogan) Sheets. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald L. Sheets; her sister, Donna Daniel; her nephew, Corey Lee Sheets; and her sisters-in-law, Sharon Sheets and Holly Sheets. Linda is survived by her siblings, Edward M. Sheets, Anita (Jerry) Smith, and Karensue S. (John) Lemen; brother-in-law, Jeff Daniel; her nephews, Eddie Sheets Jr., Edward James Sheets; and her nieces, Paige Daniel and Melinda Wilson; her great nieces, Kristina Wilson, Sarah Wilson and Tifffany Osborne; a great-great niece, Isabella Osborne; and long time best friend Debbie Johnson. Linda enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. Linda was an LPN for 23 years and worked in several nursing homes in the Miami Valley from which she retired March 2018 and was looking forward to spending time with her family. Linda was a very giving person and never knew a stranger, helping anyone who asked for help. She was kind, caring and compassionate. She will be missed more than words can express. Linda, you are a strong and brave person. You deserve to rest in peace now. We love you forever. At Linda's request, there will be no services. The family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus with the arrangements. She requested donations be made in her memory to the . Linda's family wishes to thank the nurses from Ohio Hospice that cared for Linda in her last days: Sarita, Kim, Ambra, Tina, Nicole, Joann, Christie, Rhonda, and support staff, Traci and Jane. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 24, 2019