66 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on December 1, 2020, in the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 24, 1954, the daughter of Floyd and Mildred Jeanne Loeffler. Linda was the owner (along with her husband, Gary) of Garlind Properties. She was a longtime member of the High Street Church of theNazarene. In her spare time, she loved tending her flowergardens, sewing, and various crafts. Linda was also known as a great cook, and loved being the host of family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her father, an infant sister, and her son Geoffrey. Left to cherish her love and memory are her husband of fifty years, Gary Lee Durst, Sr. whom she married September 5, 1970; her mother Mildred Jeanne; children Gary (Christine) Durst, Jr., Stephen (Ashlee) Durst, Sr. and Erin(Anthony) North; brothers Floyd (Joyce) Loeffler and Steven (Peggy) Loeffler; nine grandchildren, who were the twinkle in her eyes - Hannah (Coleman) Cunningham, Cooper Durst, Madison Durst, Jenna Durst, Nathan North, Stephen Durst, Jr., Zack Van Hoose, Abby Durst and Kevin Durst; special friends Mike (Doris) Courtney and Randy (Claudia) Perry; and countless church friends and family. Visitation will be Friday from6-8 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Acelebration to honor Linda will be Saturday at 2:30 PM in the High Street Church of the Nazarene. The service will be live streamed on the church's website. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of comfort and love may be made to the family at



