1/1
Linda DURST
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DURST, Linda Lee

66 of Springfield, went home to be with her Lord on December 1, 2020, in the OSU Ross Heart Hospital, surrounded by her husband and children. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on April 24, 1954, the daughter of Floyd and Mildred Jeanne Loeffler. Linda was the owner (along with her husband, Gary) of Garlind Properties. She was a longtime member of the High Street Church of the

Nazarene. In her spare time, she loved tending her flower

gardens, sewing, and various crafts. Linda was also known as a great cook, and loved being the host of family gatherings. She was preceded in death by her father, an infant sister, and her son Geoffrey. Left to cherish her love and memory are her husband of fifty years, Gary Lee Durst, Sr. whom she married September 5, 1970; her mother Mildred Jeanne; children Gary (Christine) Durst, Jr., Stephen (Ashlee) Durst, Sr. and Erin

(Anthony) North; brothers Floyd (Joyce) Loeffler and Steven (Peggy) Loeffler; nine grandchildren, who were the twinkle in her eyes - Hannah (Coleman) Cunningham, Cooper Durst, Madison Durst, Jenna Durst, Nathan North, Stephen Durst, Jr., Zack Van Hoose, Abby Durst and Kevin Durst; special friends Mike (Doris) Courtney and Randy (Claudia) Perry; and countless church friends and family. Visitation will be Friday from

6-8 PM in the Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. A

celebration to honor Linda will be Saturday at 2:30 PM in the High Street Church of the Nazarene. The service will be live streamed on the church's website. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Expressions of comfort and love may be made to the family at


www.richardsraffanddunbar.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
High Street Church of the Nazarene
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved