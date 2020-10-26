1/
Linda DURST BALLINGER
DURST BALLINGER, Linda

Age 78 of Brookville, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1942, to Eunice (DeVilbiss) and Richard Sturr in Dayton, Ohio. She worked at NCR for

almost 30 years in the Order & Billing Department. Linda was a long time member of Brookville Church of the Brethren where she was a part of Christian Women's Connection and taught Wednesday morning Bible Study. She was also a member of Delta Theta Tau Sorority. She is survived by her beloved husband Melvin Ballinger, sons; Todd A. (Pam) Boose, Brent D. (Meko) Boose, and Darrin L. Boose, step-children; Todd C. Durst, Carrie L. (Mike) Hensley, Bobby E. Ballinger, grandchildren; Sgt. Justin (Amber) Boose, Jacob (Kate Fuller) Boose, Devin Boose, Mikey Hensley, Dylan (Aleda) Hensley, Hope Hensley, Lane Hensley, Nick Clark, Ashley Clark, great-grandchildren; Ethan Bowles, Olivia Boose, Leighla Boose, Nicholas Clark, Hyleigh Clark, along with numerous other

relatives and friends. Linda is preceded in death by her

parents. A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Private services will be held with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating and burial to follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookville Church of the Brethren (220 Western Ave. Brookville). Due to COVID-19, the family requests that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Online condolences can be made to the family at


KindredFuneralHome.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
