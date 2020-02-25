Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Evilsizor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Evilsizor


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Evilsizor Obituary
EVILSIZOR, Linda L. 68, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born February 20, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Dave and Ethel Little. Linda was a member of United Holiness Church. She enjoyed reading her bible and going fishing with her husband. Survivors include her loving husband, James P. Evilsizor; two sons, Kevin Moore of Indiana and Bryan Moore of Park Layne; stepdaughter, Amy (John) Sharp of Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Little of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now