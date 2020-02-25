|
EVILSIZOR, Linda L. 68, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born February 20, 1952 in Springfield, the daughter of Dave and Ethel Little. Linda was a member of United Holiness Church. She enjoyed reading her bible and going fishing with her husband. Survivors include her loving husband, James P. Evilsizor; two sons, Kevin Moore of Indiana and Bryan Moore of Park Layne; stepdaughter, Amy (John) Sharp of Michigan; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Little of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers; two sisters; and her parents. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Elzie Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 25, 2020