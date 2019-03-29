Dayton Daily News Obituaries
FULTZ, Linda S. 70, of Springfield, passed away at Allen View Nursing Home on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2019, following several years of failing health. She was born in Springfield on July 11, 1948, the daughter of the late William and Mary (Cozad) Parks. Linda retired from the Springfield News Sun. She is survived by her sons, John (Ronda) Parks of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky and Lester (Alicia) Fultz of Springfield; grandchildren, Alec and Tristen Fultz, Justin and Taylor Parks and Erica and Sarah DeSantis; sisters, Joann (Dennis) Raines and Patricia Prince; niece, Tosha (Zakk) Boyd; and nephew, Jonathan (Megan) Tarvin. She was preceded in death by a brother, William E. Parks. A service in celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 29, 2019
