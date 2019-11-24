|
GEYER, Linda L. 66, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 in Good Shepherd Village after a lengthy illness. She was born September 25, 1953 in Springfield the daughter of Robert and Janet (Frysinger) Mitchell. She had worked as a laborer at ABC Laminating for several years and also babysat children in her home. Linda was the kind of person who could light up a room. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Thomas L. Geyer; one niece, Heather Crisp and one nephew, Joey Camden. She was preceded in death by her sister Connie Crisp. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Jennifer Steffani and all her staff at Good Shepherd Village for their care and support over the years. Friends may call from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm on Tuesday in the funeral home with Chaplain Ray Vance officiating. Burial will be in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. God gave her to me 43 years ago and I now give her back to him.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019