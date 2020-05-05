Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
235 Miami Street
Urbana, OH 43078
(937) 653-8888
Funeral service
Thursday, May 7, 2020
1:45 PM
Burial
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Urbana, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Private
Vernon Family Funeral Homes
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Gilliam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Gilliam


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Gilliam Obituary
GILLIAM (Shirk), Linda L. 72, of Urbana, Ohio passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Linda was born August 22, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio the daughter of the late Donald H. Shirk and Lillie Mae (McNeal) Vanover. Linda enjoyed gardening, garage sales, flea markets, collecting purses, bowling as well as meeting new people and gambling. She loved volunteering at Vancrest Nursing Home where she was known as the Best Bingo Caller around! She especially loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she cherished and lovingly spoiled. She was a feisty woman and was always ready for fun. She loved helping other people and she was affectionately known as "Mamaw Linda" to any young child she met, and she loved everyone one of them! Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, Stanley B. Gilliam Sr.; her daughter, Pam (Steve) Sanders; her son, Stanley B. Gilliam Jr.; her grandchildren, Eric Gibson, Jennifer (Luke) Sorenson; Brittney (Josh) Titus, Mariah Gilliam, Stanley N. Gilliam; her great grandchildren, Nora, Matthew, Konnor, Kane, Cortis and Kelley; her brothers, Donald (Peggy) Shirk and John (Angie) Shirk and her sister, Barb Silvers. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, George Shirk; her sister, Mary (Eugene Fitch) Thacker and her brother-in-law, Don Silvers. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. Private funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio with Pastor Brian Wonn officiating. In addition, Live Stream will be available on the Vernon Funeral Home Facebook page at 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery, Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made to Vancrest of Urbana, 2380 US-68, Urbana, Ohio 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -