Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Linda Gonnella Obituary
GONNELLA (nee Moran), Linda J. Age 78. Passed away February 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A. Gonnella. Devoted mother of Cyndi (Tim) Shane and Karin (Jim) Emig. Loving grandmother of Sam (Emily) & Josh (Kaitlyn) Emig and Dan Clark. Great grandmother of Calvin, Graham & Luke. A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:30am until time of service at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 2806 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. vorhisandryan.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019
