|
|
GOODING, Linda Louise Age 68, of Pinellas Park, Florida, passed away suddenly on Monday, May 4th at Morton Plant Hospital, in Clearwater, Florida. She was born Linda Louise Johnston on February 12, 1952, to William Roscoe and Geraldine Francis (Vance) Johnston at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Dayton, Ohio. Linda was their third child and only daughter. Linda graduated from U.S. Grant Elementary School in 1966 and from Belmont High School in 1970. Linda later went on to earn a degree in business administration from Kaplan University (now, Purdue University Global). She was a passionate explorer of the Gooding, Johnston, and Vance family genealogies. Linda will be fondly remembered for her strength, intelligence, generosity and unfailing kindness. She touched the lives of family and friends in numerous unselfish ways. Her smile, fair-minded spirit, numerous Facebook postings of recipes, strength of character will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Ronnie Gooding in 2007, and her older brother, Gary Lee Johnston also in 2007. She is survived by her beloved son, William and his wife, Christie; her brother Jack and his wife, Susan; her sister-in-law Linda Goodman and her husband Robert, nephews Brian, Charles, Mitchell, Russell; and niece Lauri (Johnston) Diaz. Linda will be cared for in Florida by her son, William and his wife, Christie. Her final resting place with be Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Vandalia, Ohio. A private graveside service will be attended by family only. Memorials may be made to the . Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.mortonwhetstonefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 10, 2020