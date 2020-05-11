|
|
GUNSAULEY, Linda Faye "Nanny" 67, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1952 in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Dewey and Clarice Wilkey. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Howard "Dave"; daughters Juanita, Tanya (Rob), grandchildren Miah (Jared); great grandbaby on the way, Nathan (Bailey), sisters Hazel, Brenda, brother James (Bev) and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, brothers Dewey, Gene, Buck, Lonnie and sister Cat. A Visitation will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 from 1-3PM at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Memorial Service will begin at 3:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Linda's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 11, 2020