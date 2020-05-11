Home

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
Linda GUNSAULEY

Linda GUNSAULEY Obituary
GUNSAULEY, Linda Faye "Nanny" 67, of New Carlisle, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1952 in Pikeville, Tennessee to the late Dewey and Clarice Wilkey. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Howard "Dave"; daughters Juanita, Tanya (Rob), grandchildren Miah (Jared); great grandbaby on the way, Nathan (Bailey), sisters Hazel, Brenda, brother James (Bev) and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Mother, Father, brothers Dewey, Gene, Buck, Lonnie and sister Cat. A Visitation will be held Saturday May 16, 2020 from 1-3PM at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton OH 45415. Memorial Service will begin at 3:00PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to in Linda's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 11, 2020
