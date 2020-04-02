Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Linda HATTER


1950 - 2020
Linda HATTER Obituary
HATTER, Linda S. 70, of Springfield, passed away at Forest Glen on March 31, 2020. She was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 9, 1950, the daughter of John and Naomi (Kemp) Devine. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; two brothers; mother-in-law, Ilene Ferguson; sister-in-law, Linda King; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Hatter. She leaves behind her husband of 42 years and the love of her life, Larry Eugene Hatter Sr.; three sons, Larry Hatter Jr. (Charlene Davis), Mike Whalen (Linda Gibson), and Scott (Cindy) Whalen; daughter, Shannon Thompson; brother-in-law, Mark (Ronda) Drummond; sister-in-law, Tammy (Troy) Owens; and 12 grandchildren. Linda retired as the owner of Che's Rustic Lounge where she worked for 40 years and was owner for 28 1/2 years. Many thanks to all the friends and customers for making it possible. Linda loved trips to the casinos and Cleveland Browns games. She was a member of the Union Club and Machinist Club. The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Oakwood Village, Forest Glen and Kindred Hospice. A private service will be held for the family at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with burial in Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Dr. #350, Dayton, OH 45459. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 2, 2020
