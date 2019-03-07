HIGHTOWER, Linda Sue Age 72 of Riverside, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019. Linda was born in Harlan County, KY to the late Nobe and Mary Middleton on February 1, 1947. She graduated from Loyall High School in 1965 and married her high school sweetheart, Charles Hightower. Linda was a loving and devoted homemaker. She took great pride in caring for her family and her home. Linda and Charles attended North Central Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Herbert, Buster, Carl, Bob, and David; sisters, Virginia and Joan-Ann; and sister-in-law, Freida Noe. Linda leaves to cherish her memory, loving husband of 53 years, Charles Hightower; sister and brother-in-law, Kate and Harry Coultas; sister-in-law, Phyllis Lockert; brother-in-law, David Hightower; special cousin, Brenda Yonker; loving nephew, Kevin Coultas; and many other loving relatives and dear friends. A memorial service and celebration of Linda's life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at North Central Baptist Church (419 Prince Albert Blvd., Riverside) at 2:30pm. In care of Newcomer-North Chapel. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary