HILLARD, Linda Susan "Sue" Passed away peacefully at her home in Lakeland, FL on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the age of 69. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Hilda Hillard. Sue is survived by her brother, Gary L. Hillard, Sr. (Pam), of Beavercreek; nephews, Brian Hillard and Gary L. Hillard, Jr., of Dayton; niece, Michele Weldon (Greg), of Springboro and two great nephews, Alex and Jaxson. Sue was born on November 25, 1949 in Dayton and graduated from Stebbins High School. She pursued a degree at Sinclair Community College. Sue worked at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in the F-4 System Program Office, as well as the Chief Personnel Office. She was such an amazing, intelligent, fun and outgoing woman. She loved fashion, music and dancing. She was always snapping her fingers to the tunes. She truly cared for her family and friends. These words cannot express how much her family and friends will miss her. We know she is looking down upon us right now because she can finally see again. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 3530 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Kimm, officiating. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A luncheon will be served after the service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Lighthouse for the Blind and Low Vision at 1106 W. Platt Street, Tampa, FL 33606. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 22, 2019