HOFFMAN, Linda Gilbert Age 73, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center where she had been a patient for two days. She was born September 3, 1946 in Beattyville, Kentucky and moved to Ohio as a child. Linda was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and homemaker. She also was employed for six years at Interscope in the Billing Department. She was a member of Women of the Moose. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, antiques, genealogy and reading the Bible. Preceding her in death were her parents, Taylor and Opal (Gentry) Gilbert; two sisters, Brenda Taulbee and Jean Beaudoin; and one brother Steve Gilbert. She is survived by her husband of 25 years in this coming September, Robert Hoffman; two daughters, Tina (Chuck) Scarbrough and Lisa Bray (Mark McIntosh); four step-children, Gina Hayes, Rob (Elaine) Hoffman, Lisa Carder and George (Lynn) Hoffman; three grandchildren, Rachel Scarbough, Ryan Bray and Tyler Bray; six step-grandchildren, Sarah, Josh, Heather, Jake, Candice and Jessica; one sister, Milda Riley; special nephew, Joe Beaudoin; nephew, Mike Taulbee; two nieces, Theresa Taulbee and Tammy Riley; and many extended family and friends. A Memorial Graveside Service at Miltonville Cemetery will be announced at a later date with her nephew, Rev. Joe Beaudoin officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020