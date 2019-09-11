Home

Linda KEARNEY


1948 - 2019
Linda KEARNEY Obituary
KEARNEY, Linda Of Fairfield, died Wednesday September 4, 2019 at . Linda was born on July 5, 1948 the daughter of the late Walter and Edna Brockman and granddaughter of the late John and Arpa Martin. Linda grew up in Hamilton and attended Hamilton schools. She attended Miami University Hamilton and Middletown campuses, graduating in 1970. Linda also attended UC and Xavier Universities for further education, ending up with 40 hours past her masters. Linda married Gary Grimes of Fairfield in 1970 until 1984. Linda was hired at Elda Elementary School in Ross, OH in 1970. She taught 1st grade there for 30 years, retiring in 2000. On May 12, 1990, Linda married James Kearney, owner of United Floor Fashions. She worked with Jim in the store until his retirement on December 30, 2012. Linda loved her quilting group of Elda teachers that met every two weeks with a quilting instructor. She also enjoyed going to Stone Valley, IN to learn clogging every week. At the time of Linda's sickness, she met Billy Littleford, instructor at Mehas Music in Hamilton and started mandolin lessons. Bill started a little band with Linda and friends and were named the "Codas" playing music every Monday. Linda continued with the band until her illness forced her to stop. Anyone who knew Linda knew her love of cats. Over the years Linda must have raised at least thirty cats. Linda is survived by her loving husband James Kearney; two stepdaughters Michelle and Kelly; four step grandchildren; three sisters in law Carol Brockman, Sally Kearney, and Robyn Kearney; one brother in law Jack Brockman; and four close friends Bill, Mary, Charlie and Nick. She was preceded in death by her brother Dale Brockman. The family would like to thank Dr. Paula Weisenberger and the nursing staff at OHC for the excellent care of Linda. Per Linda's wishes there will be no visitation or burial ceremonies. WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 11, 2019
