KESSLER, Linda Kay 78, of Oak Hill, OH died Monday, August 19, 2019, at home. A 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School. Retired home health service representative at Community Hospital. Survived by husband, Lauris (Larry) Kessler; sons, Kevin and Kent Kessler, of Oak Hill; a granddaughter, Kristin (Anthony) Murray of Springfield; great grandchildren, Madeline and Alaina Murray. Visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME in Washington CH. Cremation to follow the visitation. Graveside service at later date. Contributions to or your local humane society. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019