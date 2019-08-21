Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Kessler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kessler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kessler Obituary
KESSLER, Linda Kay 78, of Oak Hill, OH died Monday, August 19, 2019, at home. A 1959 graduate of Shawnee High School. Retired home health service representative at Community Hospital. Survived by husband, Lauris (Larry) Kessler; sons, Kevin and Kent Kessler, of Oak Hill; a granddaughter, Kristin (Anthony) Murray of Springfield; great grandchildren, Madeline and Alaina Murray. Visitation Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the KIRKPATRICK FUNERAL HOME in Washington CH. Cremation to follow the visitation. Graveside service at later date. Contributions to or your local humane society. See www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now