KIMBLE, Linda Age 59, after battling a long-term illness went home to be with Jesus on June 28, 2020. Linda was born on election day 1960, in Bellefontaine, Ohio, to Richard and Evelyn (nee Beard) Snapp. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard and her brother, Doug Snapp. Linda was a devoted wife to Duane Kimble and mother to three wonderful children and their two fiancées, Gabriel and his fiancée, Bethany Klett; Michael and his fiancée, Lexi Hughes; and her daughter, Angelina. She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Snapp, a sister, Shary Snapp Duff, a nephew, Jason Duff and nieces, Ashley Sloan, Rebecca Snapp and Siera Snapp. For the past 20 years, Linda served as Executive Director of Serve City, a homeless shelter and food pantry in Hamilton, Ohio. In that capacity, she made it her mission to serve the Lord and her community. Because of Covid-19, services will be postponed until the weekend of Thanksgiving. Details of Linda's Celebration of Life will be posted at www.servecitychosen.org when finalized. In lieu of flowers, Linda prefers donations to Serve City located at 622 East Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 1, 2020.