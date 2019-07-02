LARSON, Linda Rae Age 69 of Covington, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the Hospice Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center. Linda was born in Dayton on August 12, 1949 to the (late) Walter & Helen (Fletcher) Wiegert; had received her Master's Degree in Education from the University of Dayton; taught Business Education Classes at Piqua High School from 1975-2005; was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington, where she had taught Sunday School and was known to be the Chief Decorator; she started the Hugs From Home Program; enjoyed working on the computer; a wonderful party planner; and most of all, loved being with her grandkids, never missing their sporting events. Preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Richard Folden. Linda is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, James "Jim" A. Larson; her children, David & Rachel Larson of Covington, Kate & Andy Shaffer of Covington; four grandchildren, Libby & Sophie Shaffer, Mary & Alice Larson; sister-in-law, Betty Noel of Louisville, KY; and many other relatives, dear friends, and her church family. Funeral service 10:30 AM Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church, Covington with Pastor Stephen Nierman officiating. Interment Highland Cemetery, Covington. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, 200 E. Bridge Street, Covington, OH 45318. Condolences may be left for the family at www.stockerfraley.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 2, 2019