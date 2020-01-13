Home

Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
LAUER, Linda L. "Lynn" Age 75, of Caryville, formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and bling. Preceded in death by step-children: Jeffery, Rick and Rebecca Lauer. Survivors Husband: Otto Lauer Step-children: Linda Gay and Martha Howard Nieces: Tracy Combs and husband Lou Stella Fussell Vicki Hagan Nephew: Brian Kindred and wife Jetta, 8 great nieces and nephews, Brother: Philip Wayne Kindred and wife Rena At her request no services are planned. Condolences may be given online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
