LAWSON (Taylor), Linda Mae Age 58 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born December 13, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Johnnie and Irene Lawson. Linda had worked for Hyde Park Electronics; Panasonic, in Troy, Ohio, and the Salad Bar at Krogers on Spinning Road. Linda will be missed by her loving husband Michael Taylor and many others. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. To view her full obituary visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019