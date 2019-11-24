Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda LAWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda LAWSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda LAWSON Obituary
LAWSON (Taylor), Linda Mae Age 58 of Riverside, Ohio, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. She was born December 13, 1960 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Johnnie and Irene Lawson. Linda had worked for Hyde Park Electronics; Panasonic, in Troy, Ohio, and the Salad Bar at Krogers on Spinning Road. Linda will be missed by her loving husband Michael Taylor and many others. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio. To view her full obituary visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -