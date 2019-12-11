Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
LIMING, Linda Lou 64, of Springfield, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born December 28, 1954 in Springfield, the daughter of the late Leroy and Patricia (Huff) Liming. Linda graduated from The Ohio State University and was a lifelong Buckeye Fan. She is survived by her brothers Leroy (Tammy Miller) Liming and Lloyd Liming; sister-in-law Jeannie Liming; nephews Luke Liming, Ryan Liming and Garrett (Jessica) Liming; nieces Lindsay (Chuck) Babish and Emily Liming; numerous great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday from 10-11am in RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME, with the service to honor Linda at 11:00am. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 11, 2019
