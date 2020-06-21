Linda LITTLER

LITTLER, Linda Lee Age 71, of Xenia, passed away on June 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 15, 1949, the daughter of the late Paul and Lola Sharp. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen Lee Littler; sisters, Lois Ann Sharp and Shirley Starp. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Norman Littler Sr.; children, Pamela (Floyd) Jones, Traci (Jomo) Taylor, Norman (Misty) Littler Jr., Donald (Jessica) Littler, Michael Littler, Chester Littler (Amanda); grandchildren, Douglas Blake, Amanda Blake (Albert), Amy Blake, Michael (Selinda) Littler, Kaitlyn (Ezerah) Taguacta, Kaylea Littler, Joseph Littler, Jessica (Christopher) Culver, Daniel (Kayla) Palomino, Donell James, Devon James, Jocelyn Littler, Allen Littler, Veronica Littler, Kinsley Littler, Leelan and Kent Elam; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Michael Sharp and Rita (Kenneth) Call; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Even though Linda was always fussin' and cussin' at her husband, she made sure he was always taken care of. She was stubborn, yet loving, and constantly put others before herself. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Hutchinson's for all of their love and support. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.