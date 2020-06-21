Linda LITTLER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LITTLER, Linda Lee Age 71, of Xenia, passed away on June 16, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Dayton, OH, on March 15, 1949, the daughter of the late Paul and Lola Sharp. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen Lee Littler; sisters, Lois Ann Sharp and Shirley Starp. Linda is survived by her husband of 43 years, Norman Littler Sr.; children, Pamela (Floyd) Jones, Traci (Jomo) Taylor, Norman (Misty) Littler Jr., Donald (Jessica) Littler, Michael Littler, Chester Littler (Amanda); grandchildren, Douglas Blake, Amanda Blake (Albert), Amy Blake, Michael (Selinda) Littler, Kaitlyn (Ezerah) Taguacta, Kaylea Littler, Joseph Littler, Jessica (Christopher) Culver, Daniel (Kayla) Palomino, Donell James, Devon James, Jocelyn Littler, Allen Littler, Veronica Littler, Kinsley Littler, Leelan and Kent Elam; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Paul Michael Sharp and Rita (Kenneth) Call; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Even though Linda was always fussin' and cussin' at her husband, she made sure he was always taken care of. She was stubborn, yet loving, and constantly put others before herself. The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the Hutchinson's for all of their love and support. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved