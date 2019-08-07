Home

Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Frankfort, OH
Linda LONG
Linda LONG


1940 - 2019
LONG, Linda F. 79, of Frankfort, departed this life on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 3 a.m. in Valley View Alzheimer's Care Center, Frankfort. She was born on January 26, 1940 in Dayton, a daughter of the late Lester L and Carrie K. Ireland Long. She leaves behind cousins Willard Ireland, Kathleen Lauri, Frank (Betty) Ireland, Kathleen Lauri-Lewis, David Lauri of Dayton, Ohio and Marsha Dalhamer Rowlands of Springboro, Ohio. Linda also leaves behind nieces and nephews Heather Brown Gibson of Upper Arlington, Ohio and Brian Brown of Denver, Colorado, Doug, Greg, Daniel and Kacy Milligan of Scottsdale, Arizona. Linda was a caring, supportive aunt, hardworking and always there for her family. She was preceded in death by her sister Joy A. Brown. Linda was a 1958 graduate of Frankfort High School. She retired as a rural mail carrier at the Frankfort, Ohio Post Office. In keeping with Linda's wishes, cremation has taken place. Linda asked that family and friends attend a graveside service which will be held on Saturday. August 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. Linda requested that instead of flowers, contribution be sent in her memory to Concord Township EMS, PO Box 616, Frankfort, OH 45628, , 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 W. Town St., Columbus, OH 43215. Those wishing to sign Linda's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 7, 2019
