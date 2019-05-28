Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 (614) 457-5481 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel 1740 Zollinger Road Columbus , OH 43221 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Linda LORD Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Linda LORD

Obituary Condolences Flowers LORD, Linda K. Linda K. Lord's 7- month journey with pancreatic cancer ended on May 23, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Mary T. Lord, sister, Lisa M. Lord (Edward Parrott), nephew Daniel deRoziere, uncles and cousins. Linda expressed special gratitude to Lisa Dietrich, Meghan Herron Black, Krista LaPerle, Kathy Giddings and former husband Tim Berens for their love, care and friendship during her unforeseen battle, along with numerous caring friends. Linda was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and grew up in Kettering, Ohio. She was a graduate of Fairmont West High School (1981), Miami University (1985), and The Ohio State University in both 1999 and 2006 earning a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree and PhD in Epidemiology. Linda was a lifelong learner and valued education in many ways. While Linda's career began in finance, she found her true passion at the age of 32 in veterinary medicine. She had a long career as a private practitioner, facility member and Associate Dean at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine and finally at Merck Animal Health. Linda was a true animal lover and was blessed for her dream to come true in caring for animals in many different ways. Her love of animals shined through many beloved pets, including her most recent special Shih Tzus, Stuie and Newman. While Linda earned numerous awards during her career, what she found most important was not just helping animals, but helping and guiding people. She understood and valued the importance that pets brought to people's lives. Her advocacy and dedication for proper care and protection of animals has been valuable and appreciated. Linda blazed a trail in every role she served. She was a gifted teacher, role model, advisor and administrator. One of her favorite roles was guiding students and her leadership taught them as much about serving others with respect as it did with learning the skills of veterinary care. The contributions she made to her profession have been remarkable and her legacy will live on though programs and people who have grown through her initiatives. Linda will be remembered most for her love and dedication to her mother and father. She was a true advocate in managing their increasing needs in their later years and strived to make them feel loved and cared about. Linda's friends have marveled at how Linda managed to balance her work and personal life. She was highly organized and focused with responsibilities but carefully sprinkled in social time, as this is what brought her energy and happiness. Whether it was dinner and drinks with friends, a social gathering or sitting by a stranger at an airport bar, Linda enjoyed the company of others. Linda has been described as a 'networker' as she made and maintained many friendships in her various walks of life. Through those connections she has taught people many things, touched many hearts and changed many souls forever. Linda was deeply touched by the care and compassion she received through her illness by countless friends and family. Until her final day Linda was still leading, teaching and embracing others. A final request from Linda is that people appreciate and stay in the present moment.it's all we have. Well-spoken dear friend, you made a difference in this world, your life mattered, and I am better because of you, may you rest in peace while we finish your work here on earth. A service celebrating Linda's life will be held at 3 P.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a reception will immediately follow service lasting until 5:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio and Columbus Humane. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries