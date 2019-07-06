Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church
201 Clark St.
Middletown, OH
1944 - 2019
Linda LYONS Obituary
LYONS, Linda 75, of Middletown, died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born in 1944 in Michigan City, IN to Carl and S tella (Tuszynski) Foldenauer. She worked for Middletown Regional Hospital as a nurse for 25 years. Linda is survived by her husband John Lyons, children: David Lyons, Nora (David Fitzgerald) Lyons, & Margaret (Donald Thompson) Lyons; brothers Dan, Edward, Gene, & Donald Foldenauer & sister Gloria Horn; grandchildren Owen and Katherine Fitzgerald & Walter & William Thompson. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Gerald Foldenauer & sister Phyllis Foldenauer. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Family Parish-Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be Monday July 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 at Wilson Schramm Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul 201 Clark St.. Middletown OH, 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on July 6, 2019
