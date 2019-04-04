Home

MARCUM, Linda J. English Age 80 of Dayton Ohio passed away April 2, 2019. Family will receive friends Saturday April 6 at Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home, 1632 Wayne Ave., Dayton from 1 PM until time of services at 2 PM. Linda is survived by her spouse of 38 years George Marcum, sister Sharon Hicks and brother David Hicks. Surviving sons and daughters; Alan English, Marsha English Fecke, Montella Marcum, Tonya & Timothy English and Kelly Marcum. For those wishing condolences may be left at SchlientzandMoore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
