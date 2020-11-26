McGRAW, Linda Kay
Age 77, of Brookville, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard McGraw and by a great-granddaughter, Ashlynn Minton. She was a longtime member of the Brookville Church of the Brethren. Linda is survived
by children, Roy (Michelle) Fredrick, Dee (Jeff) Barnhart, Bill (Becky) McGraw, Tina Gordon & Dee Dee (Albert) Hughes; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Higgins and numerous other relatives and friends. Due to COVID, a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE.
E-mail condolences may be sent and the service will be available to view later on by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
