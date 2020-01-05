|
McLIN (Yoder), Linda Anne Serenely passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 82 in Centerville, OH. Born on September 7, 1937 in Englewood, Ohio her parents were the late Allen J. Yoder and Sarah (Metzger) Yoder. On June 26, 1960 she married the love of her life Ronald W. McLin, MD (deceased) in Dayton, Ohio. Linda is survived by her brother Harold (Rose) Yoder of Kettering, OH; daughters, Deanne McLin of Centerville, OH and Rhonda McLin of Dallas, TX; and son William (Alisa) McLin of Calgary, Canada. She is also survived by sister-in-law Karen (John) O'Neill of Austin, Texas; as well as two nephews. Linda graduated from Randolph High School (1955) in Englewood, OH and afterwards enrolled in the nursing program at Good Samaritan Hospital (GSH) of Dayton, OH. After completing her training (1958) Linda worked at GSH spending a large part of her time assigned to the maternity ward. During this time she met Ronald who was completing his undergraduate studies at the University of Dayton, and worked at the hospital. Married, Linda continued to work in nursing as Ronald pursued his career in medicine moving to Milwaukee, WI; then back to Dayton, OH; and next to Philadelphia, PA. It was during these years of moving Linda left nursing, and upon returning to the Dayton area she focused on raising her young family. Linda was a wonderful cook, and it was definitely one of her passions. She was often found reading a cookbook looking for inspiration and a unique recipe. Another passion was creating and arranging floral arrangements. Linda put her interest to good use by volunteering her time for over twenty five years to make decorative faux floral arrangements for the floral shop raising money for the Kettering Medical Center. Linda was active in other roles in the community, and served as past president of the Dayton Women's Medical Auxiliary. An animal lover, Linda continued her caregiver ways looking after the horses, cats and dogs after moving to a small farm outside of Waynesville, OH with Ronald when her children had left home. Linda and Ronald later settled back in Centerville, OH for the remainder of their life together. She was a loving wife and mother. All who were touched by her life will truly miss her. Visitation will be held at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception; South Chapel, Kettering, OH; on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 11:00 am 12:30 pm followed by a memorial service to honor Linda. A private interment will be held at Dayton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Good Samaritan Foundation Dayton or a . Please visit www.NewcomerDayton to leave a special message for the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020