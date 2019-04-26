MEADOWS (Arbaugh), Linda 73, of Jackson, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Mrs. Meadows was born November 27, 1945 in Washington Courthouse, OH, a daughter to the late William and Virginia Crawford Arbaugh. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 + years, Jerry D. Meadows, who passed away August 31, 2015. Mrs. Meadows was a graduate of Symmes Valley High School and received her associate degree from Clark Technical College. Mrs. Meadows was a Rehab Specialist for Town and Country Adult Services in Springfield, Ohio, retiring after 27 years of service. Linda and her classmates from Symmes Valley enjoyed meeting once a month. She was a member of the sewing club, she also loved to read, gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by: her precious daughter, Vicki Meadow who passed away December 27, 2018; brother: Paul Arbaugh. She is survived by: two brothers: Billy (Debbie) Arbaught of Jackson, OH and David (Pat) Arbaugh of Waterloo, OH; sister: Paula (Jeff) Miller of Waterloo, OH; aunt: Judy Wilson of Circleville, OH; special friend: Charlotte Reisinger of Springfield, OH her special pets: Otis and Annie, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Doug Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Flagsprings Cemetery, Waterloo, Ohio and visitation for friends and family will be Saturday, 12:00 P.M. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Meadows family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary